Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,878,598 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $142,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $61.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

