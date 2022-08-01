Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,152 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.5% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

