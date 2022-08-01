Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 115 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $114.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

