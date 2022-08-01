Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,745 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.