BTIG Research Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $145.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WING. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $126.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.94.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wingstop by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Wingstop by 20.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

