BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 330.6% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 108,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after buying an additional 83,405 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,922,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.97 and its 200-day moving average is $257.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

