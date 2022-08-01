BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 554 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,207,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 593.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.45. 221,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,767. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

