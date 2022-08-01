BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,395 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.71. 179,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,164,981. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

