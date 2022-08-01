BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,972 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,972 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,244,000 after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,193,000 after purchasing an additional 175,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.04 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

