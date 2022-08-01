BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,146 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

AMP traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.