BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,340 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,073,729. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $12.24 on Monday, hitting $903.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,202,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $722.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $844.27. The firm has a market cap of $943.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $858.05.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.