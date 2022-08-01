BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.9% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,631 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after acquiring an additional 68,493 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $669.02. 3,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,108. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $628.50 and a 200 day moving average of $691.11.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

