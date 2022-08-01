BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $8.79 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,714,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $131.89. 17,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,638. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average of $141.41.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

