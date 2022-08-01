BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.65. 89,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,691. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average of $194.58.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.