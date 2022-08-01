BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,888 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.96. 463,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,486,924. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

