BSClaunch Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $16,829.94 and approximately $1,135.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.69 or 0.00617283 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016965 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001762 BTC.
BSClaunch Profile
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
Buying and Selling BSClaunch
