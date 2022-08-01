Brokerages Set Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Price Target at GBX 366

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 366 ($4.41).

KETL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 310 ($3.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Strix Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 163.82 ($1.97) on Wednesday. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 154.22 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($4.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.99. The company has a market cap of £339.77 million and a PE ratio of 1,598.00.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

