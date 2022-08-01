Brokerages Set Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Price Target at GBX 1,574.17

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,574.17 ($18.97).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.28) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($16.57) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

BYG opened at GBX 1,412.51 ($17.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,323.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,397.15. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,191 ($14.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.20). The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 366.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a GBX 21.40 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $20.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.79%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

