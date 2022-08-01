Brokerages Set AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Target Price at $29.50

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

AXA Stock Performance

AXAHY stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AXA has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

