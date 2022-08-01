Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BRMK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.63. 809,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,340. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRMK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward bought 31,925 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,322.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,453 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,666 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 387,665 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

