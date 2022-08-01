Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 137.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadmark Realty Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward acquired 31,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $199,850.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,322.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 387,665 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 113,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 105,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRMK. Piper Sandler began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

