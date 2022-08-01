Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

AVGO traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $538.00. 20,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,389. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $217.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $518.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.47. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

