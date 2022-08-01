Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.44-$7.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.00 billion-$46.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.24 billion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,457,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,067,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.36.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,295,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,497 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 795,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 780,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

