Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWMN opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $52.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.03 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,135,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,390,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,229,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 386,115 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

