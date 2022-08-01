Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,705,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $372.92. 9,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.48.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.57.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

