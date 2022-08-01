Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 496,224 ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 496,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,172,000. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF comprises about 1.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 221,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,102. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $44.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35.

