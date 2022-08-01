Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after acquiring an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.