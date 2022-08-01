Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.78. 604,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,155,063. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

