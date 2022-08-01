Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $387.57.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $4.48 on Monday, hitting $375.95. 98 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,971. Boston Beer has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $718.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 44.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 64.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 11.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

