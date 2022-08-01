Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $95.78. The stock had a trading volume of 39,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,469. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 54.25%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

