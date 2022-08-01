Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $1,894.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,954.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,157.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Booking from $2,880.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,682.79.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.