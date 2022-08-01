Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Hits $0.0023

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $413,790.06 and $17.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,198.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004430 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00130136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00032696 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

