BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 449,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 193,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 369,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,302. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.53.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

