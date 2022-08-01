Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

BKEP opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $195.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueknight Energy Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.