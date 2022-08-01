Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $195.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.18 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

BVH opened at $26.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $530.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 48.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 56.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

