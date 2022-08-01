Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 113.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 81,736 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,065,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.