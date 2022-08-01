Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. 86,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Featured Stories

