BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the June 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,752 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 460,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 166,683 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 417,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 68,837 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BST opened at $37.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $56.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

