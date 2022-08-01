BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the June 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 102.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,017,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,957 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 226,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70,398 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 233.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 47,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CII traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.24. 98,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,317. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

