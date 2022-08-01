BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the June 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DSU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,488. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSU. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 637.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

