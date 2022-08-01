BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Up 48.1% in July

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the June 30th total of 904,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth about $96,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

