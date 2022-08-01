BitTube (TUBE) Market Cap Reaches $241,888.46

BitTube (TUBE) traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $241,888.46 and $97.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.00672434 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000399 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 350,163,138 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

