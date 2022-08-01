Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.00

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 149.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $74,973.41 and $11.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

