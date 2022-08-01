Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $33.15 million and $263,078.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000510 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001908 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015406 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

