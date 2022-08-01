Bitcoin 2 Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.16 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

