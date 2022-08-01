BitBlocks Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,161.72 (BBKFI)

BitBlocks Finance (BBKFI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, BitBlocks Finance has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBlocks Finance has a total market capitalization of $12,161.72 and $6.00 worth of BitBlocks Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBlocks Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00617286 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00037527 BTC.
About BitBlocks Finance
BitBlocks Finance’s total supply is 6,837,215 coins and its circulating supply is 6,216,752 coins. BitBlocks Finance’s official Twitter account is @BBKFI.
