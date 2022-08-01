Biswap (BSW) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.95 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Biswap has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Biswap has a total market cap of $93.67 million and approximately $15.95 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00614629 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016312 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001739 BTC.
Biswap Profile
Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.
