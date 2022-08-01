Binance USD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.08 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion and approximately $7.08 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00032864 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004257 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,912,484,059 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

