Binamon (BMON) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

Binamon (BMON) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. Binamon has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $58,274.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00616515 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037871 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.

Binamon Coin Trading

