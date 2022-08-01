Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

NYSE:AFL opened at $57.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

